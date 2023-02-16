Zim clubs also interested in Mahachi

Zimbabwean clubs are also interested in signing Kudakwashe Mahachi.

The forward failed to secure a deal in January after spending over a month training with South African top-flight side Maritzburg United.

He has been unattached for the past nine months following his release at SuperSport United at the end of last season.

The release came after the 29-year-old was accused of attempting to murder his son, but the court acquitted him.

According to his manager, Gibson Mahachi, local clubs have also expressed interest in signing Kuda on a free transfer.

“We are frantically working on getting a deal for him so that he finds a club where he can start from. As I’m speaking to you now, we are weighing options for him in both Zimbabwe and South Africa,” Gibson told B-Metro.

Chicken Inn were once linked with the player but never pursued his signature after his acquittal in December last year.