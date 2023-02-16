Revealed: SA clubs interested in signing Highlanders product

Highlanders product Daniel Msendamijas is being monitored by some foreign clubs, including South African sides.

Msendamijas, who played for Bosso90, is currently in the books of Botswana top-flight side Jwaneng Galaxy.

He has scored five goals and provided six assists in the 12 matches he has played this season.

It was reported on Wednesday that the youngster is wanted by clubs from South Africa, Tanzania and Qatar.

According to FarPost, DStv Premiership side Maritzburg United and National First Division club Black Leopards are among those interested in the player.

Msendami graduated from the Highlanders juniors, popularly known as Bosso90, in 2019 but didn’t get a spot in the senior squad.

He was sent to Galaxy on a loan-deal but he quickly impressed and the Botswana club signed him permanently.