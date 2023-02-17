Nakamba reveals why he rejected offers from other clubs to sign for Luton Town

Marvelous Nakamba has revealed why he rejected offers from other teams before deciding to join Luton Town on the deadline day of January transfer window.

The midfielder was forced out at Aston Villa after failing to get game time and moved to the Championship on a six-month loan deal.

West Brom and a number of unnamed EPL teams were said to be interested in the player.

However, Nakamba chose to move to Luton in what was described as a huge coup, considering the club’s late interest in the player.

Speaking to Luton Today, the Zimbabwean international discussed why he decided to snub other offers and join the Hatters.

He said: “As a player you always want to play and my chances of playing have been limited.

“For me, myself, speaking with my agent, I was looking at where I can go and play and fortunately, Luton came up.

“I liked the project, I spoke with the coach and I liked the vision of the club, where they want to go and it was good for me to come here and try my best and give everything for the club.

“He’s (Edwards) the one who made it easier for me to come here

“I spoke with a few managers, there were a few options, but when I spoke with him, he was clear with me.

“He was direct and I felt like yes, he’s honest about the club, about the group of players, about everyone and I felt like to come here and give everything for the club.”

Nakamba made his first appearance for Luton earlier in the month, coming on as a second half substitute in the game against Stoke City. The encounter marked his first competitive appearance of the season after missing the action in the first half of the campaign.

The Warriors international then made his first start at the club last weekend before he was again included in the starting XI for the 1-1 league draw against Preston on Wednesday.