God told me to give up my contract and leave SuperSport: Mkhwanazi

Former SuperSport United defender Buhle Mkhwanazi has revealed a startling reason behind his departure at the Pretoria-based club.

The 33-year-old left Matsatsantsa in July last year after joining them in 2021.

He signed a one-year contract with the club but spent a remainder of the season frozen out after he refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mkhwanazi has now claimed that his departure at SuperSport had nothing to do with his contract but God told him to end the stay.

“I left SuperSport not because I was out of contract but because of what I saw in a dream,” Mkhwanazi said on SAFM SportON, as cited by Goal.com. “God told me in a dream that I can’t take the [job].

“It looked foolish, but God says I use foolish things to teach the wise,” he added. “Some will laugh and say look at him he’s stupid and walking away from a contract.”

The defender has also said that the Devine intervention led him to end his stay at Bidvest Wits.

The player was among the highest paid at the club but terminated his contract after he refused to take a pay cut when the team’s franchise was sold to TTM.

“I remember I used to boast about the numbers on my contract, not knowing that my soul was suffering,” Mkhwanazi wrote.

“The day Jesus Christ visited me I never knew that all this will be taken away from me by him just for my soul to be saved.”

Mkhwanazi is currently without a club following his release at SuperSport United last year.