PSL offers update on the start of 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the fixtures and dates for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership will be announced soon after finalising all the details.

The campaign was projected to start during the first weeks of March, but the current status could see it begin at the end of the month.

Speaking to The Herald, PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said the are now finalising a few important issues, such as the match venues, with inspections already underway.

“We are still working on the fixtures for the new season and the dates and venues will be announced once all the important factors have been finalised,” she told the publication.

“Currently, registration is going on well. We haven’t encountered any problem. At the beginning of the year, we asked all the teams to provide their registration documents, highlighting where they would prefer to play their home games, for planning purposes and also for inspection of the grounds.”

Bare added: “The inspections are on-going as we speak and in terms of the state of the grounds, the ZIFA First Instance Body, which is responsible for the inspections, will update the stakeholders.

“The stadiums have to be suitable for top-flight football. The First Instance Body will write reports to us and to the stadium owners so that we know if a ground meets the required standards and they will also highlight the areas that need fixing.”

The PSL has already confirmed the the details for the 2023 Castle Challenge Cup.

The encounter will involve the the Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs.

The match, which will officially kick start the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season, will be played on Saturday 11 March at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

The kick-off time is at 3 pm CAT.