Vincent Aboubakar explains real reason behind his Al Nassr exit, says Ronaldo wanted him to stay

Vincent Aboubakar has revealed the reason behind his departure at Saudi top-flight club Al-Nassr, while dismissing the talk that he was offloaded.

The Cameroon captain left the club to join Turkish giants Besiktas in January following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Initial reports had suggested that his exit was forced to create space for the registration of Ronaldo.

However, Aboubakar has revealed he had already made up his mind as he wanted to move somewhere closer to his family.

The striker added that the Portuguese star asked him to remain at the Saudi club but he opted to leave and move closer to his family.

The Indomitable Lions striker joined Besiktas by signing a two and a half years.

“We talked a bit and his [Cristiano’s] opinion was that he wanted me to stay – I told him no, that I will leave for family reasons,” Aboubakar told Talents d’Afrique on Canal+, as cited by BBC Africa.

“He asked me where my family was, I told him they are in France and so I prefer to go to Turkey, it’s closer.

“And he told me ‘it’s better, if your family is really far away, it’s more complicated’. I was firm, I wanted to leave.”

Aboubakar said the management tried to convince him to stay until the end of the season, but he had already made up his mind.

He added: “When Cristiano arrived, [Al Nassr] coach Rudi Garcia called me into his office and told me that normally an international player has to leave, it’s either me or Jaloliddin Masharipov [from Uzbekistan], either me or Pity.

“I told him that I already wanted to leave before and, honestly, as Cristiano was coming, my playing time would be reduced and it was better for me to leave.

“I had offers, including one from Besiktas. They (Al Nassr) wanted me to stay until the end of the season. I said ‘no honestly president I prefer to leave’.

“It was a bit complicated but finally they let me go.”