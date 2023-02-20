Zim youngsters to get another chance to undergo trials in Europe

Two Zimbabwean youngsters, who failed to undergo trials in Croatia this month, will get another another chance to travel to Europe for assessment.

Majesa Academy’s attacking midfielder Promise Sithole and Highlanders forward Prince Ndlovu were supposed to go for a month-long trial stint at Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991.

The trial stint, which was organised by the organisers of the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) Invitational Under-17 tournament, was scheduled to start on February 10 and end on March 9.

However, the pair was denied visas to travel to the European country for the trials.

MNF director of projects and operations Nduduzo Sibanda confirmed the news to The Chronicle and revealed that they are exploring other avenues so that they honour their pledge of giving opportunities to youngsters.

Sibanda said: “It’s unfortunate that the Croatian opportunity for Prince Ndlovu and Promise Sithole didn’t materialise due to circumstances beyond our control, but as the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation we’re working on securing prospects for the boys elsewhere in Europe.

“MNF is committed to inspiring youngsters and creating opportunities for young talent to explore.”

The Operations Director added: “We are confident that we will manage to secure opportunities for Prince and Promise as we fulfil the promise we made to the boys after the MNF Under-17 tournament.”