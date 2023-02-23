Munashe Garananga scores highest stats on his debut Europa Conference appearance

Sheriff Tiraspol defender Munashe Garan’anga registered the most ball recoveries in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the knockout round play-offs 1st leg round.

The Young Warriors defender achieved the numbers on his debut appearance in an European inter-club competition against Serbian side FK Partizan.

In the stats posted by Europa Conference League, Garan’anga, who featured for the entire minutes, registered twelve recoveries, the most in the category.

Munashe Garananga = most balls recovered during the knockout round play-offs 1st leg 💪@SheriffTeam | #UECL pic.twitter.com/D404KVEjFA — UEFA Europa Conference League (@europacnfleague) February 21, 2023

The game also marked the Garan’anga’s first competitive appearance for Sheriff.

Garan’anga joined the Moldovan team last month following his transfer from Bulgarian top-flight club Dynamo Brest.

He is expected to make his second appearance tonight in the second leg of the Europa Conference League encounter.