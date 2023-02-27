Mozambican side UD Songo snaps up another Zim player

Mozambican side UD Songo has unveiled Zimbabwean forward Emmanuel Mandiranga as their latest signing ahead of the new 2023 season.

Mandiranga has joined the side on a one-year contract after leaving CAPS United.

The striker was unveiled together with former Dynamos man Tinotenda Muringai who moved to the side on a loan deal.

Mandiranga and Muringai will be able to feature for Songo in the CAF Champions League next season after the club finished top of the twelve-team Mozambican top-flight.

The pair didn’t have that chance while still in Zimbabwe due to the country’s ban from international football.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Mozambican League is set to start in March and runs until October.