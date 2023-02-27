The Best FIFA Awards on tonight: Everything you need to know

The Best FIFA Awards ceremony will take place in Paris, France today.

The awards recognises the most outstanding performers in the game from the period of 8 August 2021 to 18 December 2022.

Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, who inspired Argentina to a dramatic victory at the Qatar 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, are the three finalists vying for the men’s top award.

In women’s category, the finalists are Alex Morgan, Alexia Putellas and Beth Mead.

How to watch the awards:

You can stream The Best FIFA Football Awards live on FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

SuperSport TV will also broadcast the awards live. The ceremony starts at 10 pm CAT.

Nominees in Men’s categories:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain)

Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)

Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Carlo Ancelotti (Italy / Real Madrid CF)

Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina / Argentinian National Team)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)

The FIFA Puskás Award

Richarlison (Brazil): Brazil v. Serbia [FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022] (24 November 2022)

Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille v. PAOK Thessaloniki [UEFA Europa Conference League] (7 April 2022)

Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznań v. Stal Rzeszów [PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa] (6 November 2022)

Nominees in Women’s categories:

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Beth Mead (Arsenal/England)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride/San Diego Wave/USWNT)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Sonia Bompastor (Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazil)

Sarina Wiegman (England)

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea)

Mary Earps (England/Manchester United)

Christiane Endler (Chile/Lyon)