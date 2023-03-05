CLPSL Pre-season friendlies weekend round-up

Dynamos beat Dulibadzimu FC 2-0 in a friendly match played in Beitbridge on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys got their goals from Emmanuel Paga and Junior Makunike.

Paga opened the scoring in the 3rd minute after Tendai Matindife set him up.

Makunike, who was introduced in the second half, doubled the lead just ten minutes after his introduction with loong range shot.

The goals saw Dembare overcoming the Division One side, who held Highlanders in another pre-season friendly played a fortnight ago.

PSL newcomers, Sheasham played to a 2-2 draw against Triangle United in a friendly played at Mafakose Stadium in Triangle.

The Construction Boys got their goals from Diego Makurumidze and Anorld Dirau, while the Sugar Boys scored through Enock Karembo and Robert Kwaramba.

FC Platinum warmed up to the new season with a 2-0 win over Division One side Masvingo United at Mucheke Stadium.

The Platinum Boys got their goals from Perfect Chikwende and Juan Mutudza in either half.