Revealed: How much Mallorca will pay Lyon for permanent transfer of Tino Kadewere

4:16 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Spanish side Real Mallorca will be obliged to sign Tino Kadewere on a permanent transfer if certain conditions are met during the player’s loan stay.

The Warriors international joined the La Liga side in August last year on a season-long loan deal from the French side.

The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean joined a Spanish top-flight club.

According to French outlet L’Équipe, the loan deal has a buy-option, which would be made compulsory for Mallorca to oblige under certain conditions.

If that buy-option is activated, the La Liga club would pay a transfer fee of €10m.

The fee is €2m lesser than what Lyon paid Le Havre for the player’s switch in 2020.

Meanwhile, Tino Kadewere has so far made eleven appearances for Mallorca across all competitions, scoring two goals.

