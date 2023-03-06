Muringai and Mandiranga win first silverware with Mozambican club

Tinotenda Muringai anf Emmanuel Mandiranga have won their first silverware with Mozambican club UD Songo.

The pair joined the side last month, with Muringai moving their on a season-long loan deal from Dynamos, while Mandiranga signed a one-year contract following his departure at CAPS United.

The players featured in the invitational Pre-Season International Bonanza tournament held in Malawi over the past week.

Songo defeated hosts team Nyasa Big Bullets, which is coached by Zimbabwean gaffer Kalisto Pasuwa, in their final match at the Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The victory saw them finishing the tournament on top of the table to win the pre-season tournament.

Nyasa finished on the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, the Mozambican League will resume this March for 2023 season.