Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa makes huge squad declaration ahead of new season

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa is convinced his side is now ready for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season following their 2-0 win over Dulibadzimu in a friendly match.

The Glamour Boys got their goals from Emmanuel Paga and Junior Makunike.

Paga opened the scoring in the 3rd minute after Tendai Matindife set him up.

Makunike, who was introduced in the second half, doubled the lead just ten minutes after his introduction with loong range shot.

The goals saw Dembare overcoming the Division One side, who held Highlanders in another pre-season friendly played a fortnight ago.

Speaking after the match, as cited by NewsDay, Maruwa said: “We scored two goals and I am convinced my squad is ready for the season.

“We have a strong squad and we are left with a few touch-ups, but good to go.”

The gaffer added: “We were particularly interested in the heat in this part of the country to prepare for Hwange. And we got the heat we wanted. The opponents were also good, but we used experience to wrap the match.”

Dynamos will play Hwange at the Colliery Stadium on their opening matchday of the Castle Lager Premiership season.