Graham Potter confirms post match meeting with Todd Boehly after CL victory

Chelsea coach Graham Potter has confirmed had a short dressing room meeting with club owner Todd Boehly after Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz were the goalscorers for the Blues as they recovered from a 1-0 first-leg defeat at the Signal Iduna Park three weeks ago to progress to the quarter-finals.

Potter had been under pressure to deliver positive results and the recent result, coupled with Saturday’s Premier League win over Leeds United seems to have taken the steam from the coach.

Asked if Boehly had a word with him after the win, Potter admitted they had a chat and that his boss was still in the dressing room.

The gaffer told reporters, as cited by London World: “Yeah I have. He’s still here. My job is to help the team, help the players, prepare the team as well as we could and to support them.

“They’ve been suffering as well. Nobody has enjoyed the run we’ve had. That’s why today was important for us. We wanted to progress, and we have, so we’re happy.”