King Nadolo completes loan move to PSL giants

King Nadolo has joined CAPS United on loan from his Central Division One side TelOne.

The midfielder’s loan stay with the Harare giants will last until the end of the 2023 season.

The deal comes after he spent the past few weeks training with club.

The Green Machine coach Lloyd Chitembwe was impressed by the player’s potential and negotiations quickly commenced between the Harare club and TelOne.

CAPS United has confirmed the signing of the player in a post on Facebook.

The transfer is Nadolo’s second successive loan spell.

The midfielder was at Dynamos last season and turned down an offer to extend his loan stay when the deal expired at the end of last year.

