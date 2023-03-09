CAPS United sign teenager from lower league side

CAPS United have announced their latest signing, who is a nineteen year old winger from Division One.

The Green Machine has confirmed the signing Tanaka Koni from Guruve United on a permanent transfer.

The club confirmed the deal in a post on Facebook.

Koni joins other new pre-season arrivals including King Nadolo, Adrian Silla, Godknows Murwira, Innocent Zambezi amd Admiral Matope.

The club has also signed goalkeeper Ashley Rayners, while Tafadzwa Rusike has been training with the club for the past month.

