Flint Town coach explains reason behind Alec Mudimu signing

Flint Town coach Lee Fowler has explained why they opted to sign Zimbabwean defender Alec Mudimu.

The Warriors international signed with the Welsh club on a free transfer following his departure at Caernarfon Town in January.

“Alec is someone I’ve tried to sign ever since his time at Druids, when I was managing in England, but more lucrative offers from abroad meant it never happened.

“He was at Caernarfon earlier this season and knows the League well. He can cover multiple positions and so we knew it would be great to have him onboard, for any injuries and suspensions that could pop up.

“He was a free agent and the move suited both parties, albeit at a low cost compared to his last wage. But it’s great to see a player who is not motivated by money, but who just wants to get back playing.

“Alec now needs to get back up to match sharpness and understand how we work sure as a team, but I’m sure he will play a vital part for us in the next 7 games.”

After returning to the Cymru Premier in mid 2022, Mudimu made five appearances for Caernarfon in Phase One, playing a total of 281 minutes for the Canaries.

He also had a three-year spell at Cefn Druids between 2017-2020, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League play-offs before joining Champions League side Sheriff Tiraspol.

The 27-year-old played for Turkish club Ankaraspor, making 15 appearances before joining Torpedo Kutaisi in Georgia. Mudimu later returned to England, joining Altrincham but he left after just two appearances and returned to Georgia to join Saburtalo Tbilisi.