Jordan Zemura dropped from Bournemouth squad to face Liverpool

Jordan Zemura is not in Bournemouth’s matchday squad to face Liverpool this afternoon.

The Zimbabwean defender had started the Cherries’s last six games in the EPL.

There hasn’t been any reason given so far on why the defender is not playing today.

Kick-off is at 2:30 pm CAT.

The match will be live on SuperSport TV.

Here are the starting XIs.

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Lerma, Rothwell, Billing; Ouattara, Anthony, Solanke

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Elliott, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo