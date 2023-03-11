Live: Castle Challenge Cup – FC Platinum vs Bulawayo Chiefs

Follow our live coverage of the 2023 Castle Challenge Cup final between league champions FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs.

Latest:

FC Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

11′ Chiefs Sub: Ben Nyahunzwi replaces injured William Stima.

4′ Goal!!! Jarrison Selemani with an early opener for FC Platinum after a counter attack.

1′ Kick-off!!!

FCP XI: W. Magalane, L. Mhlanga, J. Mutudza, J. Selemani, P. Mutimbanyoka, H. Magaya, T. Ngwenya, M. Ngwenya, K. Mangiza, G. Mbweti, B. Banda.

Chiefs XI: A. Issah, R. Mufudza, K. Musharu, M. Msebe, W. Stima, O. Chirinda, M. Mkolo, P. Shoko, D. Phiri, B. Veremu, F. Moyo.