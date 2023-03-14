Motsepe attending coaching course

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe is in the process of securing a coaching license.

Tlhope, who took over the Masandawana chairmanship from his father Patrice Motsepe, after the mining mogul became CAF president, has begun his SAFA D coaching course.

South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed that the 32-year old is among the 37 coaches attending the course.

“Amongst the 37 coaches who are attending the course we are honored by the presence of both Motsepe Tlhopie the Chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Kaitlin Hunt the daughter of coach Gavin Hunt,” SAFA said in a statement.

“We take pride to be the preferred partner in their coaching education and nation-building.”

