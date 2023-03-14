Carlo Ancelotti responds to Eden Hazard claims of broken relationship

Carlo Ancelotti has responded to Eden Hazard’s claims that revealed details of their broken relationship.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Diario AS this week, Hazard said: “There is respect between us. But I’m not going to say that we talk to each other, because we don’t talk to each other. But there will always be respect.

“Even if he doesn’t make me play tomorrow… I have to have respect for a guy like Carlo Ancelotti. In what he represents for football, what he has done in his career. No problem.”

Responding to Hazard’s claims at a press conference ahead of his side’s Champions League last-16 second leg tie against Liverpool on Wednesday, Ancelotti admitted his relationship with the Belgian forward is distant.

The gaffer said: “The relationship is not cold. You have to value both perspectives. Hazard has been very honest, we don’t talk much because it could be a matter of character.

“The most important thing for me, that if we don’t talk much, he still respects me. It’s the most important thing… just like I respect him.”

Ancelotti has of late frozen Hazard out of the squad despite the player being fit to play.

The Belgian hasn’t featured a single minute of La Liga or Champions League action since returning from the World Cup campaign last December.

Explaining why the former Chelsea man is not playing, the gaffer said: “He doesn’t play because he has a lot of competition and a player in his position who is playing very well, which is Vinicius (Junior).”

When asked if the star will be in his squad next season, the Italian added: “For next year I have the players that the club makes available to me.”

Hazard will enter the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season.