Zambia FA unveils new technical set-up ahead of Afcon Qualifiers

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has unveiled their national team’s technical set-up.

The FA has confirmed the appointment of two assistant coaches that will work with head coach Avram Grant.

The appointments include Israeli coach Marko Barbul, who once worked as the interim coach of the Israel National Team, and Chipolopolo legend Moses Sichone as the assistant coaches.

South Africa-based coach Davies Phiri bounces back as the goalkeepers’ trainer, while Ohad Efrat is the new video analyst with Jamie Lawrence coming in as the physical trainer.

Lawrence is a former Premier League star and served as physical trainer for the Jamaica National Team. The former Leicester and Bradford City winger served as physical coach in Ghana during the team’s 2015 AFCON silver winning sojourn.

Team Doctor Wesley Ngongo and physiotherapist Hensley Chilimboyi retain their positions.

“We welcome the members of the technical bench, and we have every reason to believe that given their vast experience and solid credentials they will turnaround the fortunes of the Chipolopolo,” said Lengwe.

The new technical’s immediate assignment will be against Lesotho in the Afcon Qualifiers.

Zambia will host the Likuena on March 23 at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola before squaring off three days later in Johannesburg at Dobsonville Stadium.