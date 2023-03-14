Simba Bhora aiming to have Wadzanai Stadium ready by the time they play Dynamos

Premier Soccer League (PSL) newboys Simba Bhora are aiming to have their home venue in Shamva ready by the time they host Dynamos on Match Day 3, Soccer24 has gathered.

The ambitious side, owned by mining tycoon Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro, played its Northern Region Soccer League matches last year at Wadzanai Stadium in the nickel rich town.

Wadzanai is currently being revamped to a 10 000-seater facility, with the club leadership hoping it will meet PSL standards.

The Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side will kick start their debut campaign in the country’s top-flight when they host defending champions FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Club spokesperson Charles Nyatsine said they are targeting to play their third game of the season (against Dynamos) in Shamva.

“We will be playing our first home match at the National Sports Stadium. We are yet to finish the renovations (at Wadzanai). We are eyeing third game at home if possible,” Nyatsine told Soccer24.

Simba made some reinforcements to their squad ahead of the start of their debut campaign, luring the former Warriors duo of speed merchant Talent Chawapiwa and defender Partson Jaure, as well as midfielders Blessing Moyo and Keith Marera formerly of FC Platinum and Dynamos respectively.

They have also lured former Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa, who will occupy the same position.

