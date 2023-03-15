“The belt is coming”: Peter Ndlovu rallies behind ‘Take Money’

Legendary former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu has issued a rallying cry for top Zimbabwean female boxer Kudakwashe Chivandire as she prepares to face Mexican Yemileth Mercado for the World Boxing Council (WBC) super-bantamweight title.

Take Money, as Chivandire is affectionately-known in Zimbabwe, will challenge Mercardo for the coverted title in Chihuahua, Mexico, on the 18th of March.

Chivandire stopped in South Africa enroute to Mexico to process her visa and a send-off lunch was held for the 26-year-old by funeral services company Zororo Phumulani in Sandton last night and Ndlovu, who was in attendance, urged Zimbabweans to support the boxer.

“It’s very important that we support her (Chivandire). When she is fighting on the day, I would like people to really watch her and see what she is made of,” said Ndlovu.

“The country should be at standstill when she is fighting, to pay respect. Girl children should be supported, there is something extraordinary about her(Chivandire) and the support she gets, is the only thing we can give,” added the former Warriors skipper.

To the confident-looking Chivandire, the former Coventry City star said: “My sister, we are there in support and we just want to wish you well. And I know that with your attitude, having spoken to you today, I wish I had that kind of attitude when I was playing, I would have taken the national team further and I know the belt is coming.”

Chivandire, who retained her WBC interim super-bantamweight title after defeating another Mexican —Zulina Munoz, in Harare last October, will be looking to become the first Zimbabwean to hold the gold title.