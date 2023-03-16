Highlanders release squad for 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season

Highlanders have announced their squad for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Bosso retained the bulk of their key players from the previous campaign, losing just a couple of stars that include midfielders Adrian Silla and Nqobizitha Masuku.

Tshilamoya signed Bulawayo City central midfielder Melikhaya Ncube and Calvin Chigonero who arrived on a season-long loan deal from Talen Vision.

The club also recalled Reward Muza from loan at Bulawayo City and promoted Gillian Nyathi from Bosso90.

Highlanders will begin their campaign with a home game against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium.

Here is the squad.