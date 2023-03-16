Black Rhinos announce squad for 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season

Black Rhinos have announced their squad for the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Chauya Chipembere is under a new technical guidance of coach Stanford ‘Stix’ Mutizwa, who returned to head the team following the departure of Herbert Maruwa to Dynamos.

Mutizwa was tasked to rebuild the side after losing more than thirteen players from last season’s squad. The departures include their top goalscorer Eli Ilunga and Keith Madera.

Among the new signings are Farai Mugunwa, Takudzwa Petros and Tatenda Kureti.

Nelson Mwanasanga, Darren Mutiwekuzunza, Valentine Katsande, Nigel Gezani, Shelton Mhaka and Clive Rundofa were recruited from Rhinos’ affiliated clubs Tongogara, Cranborne Bullets and Chapungu.

Tatenda Mchisa and Brighton Christopher will lead the team as captains.

Black Rhinos will begin their campaign on Monday against fellow army side Cranborne Bullets.

Here is the squad: