‘He had fallen in love with the Ford Everest, that’s why we decided to get him the car’

The decision to get head coach Tonderai Ndiraya a new Ford Everest was based on the fact that he had fallen in love with the car, Premiership newcomers Simba Bhora have said.

Ndiraya was using the slick SUV during the last 12 months of his tenure as Dynamos coach before the Harare giants decided to not renew his contract when it expired on December 31 last year.

Upon joining Simba Bhora, the Simba Ndoro-led executive bought Ndiraya a Ford Everest, which is an upgrade of the version he had at DeMbare.

“In regards to the car, we realized that the coach had fallen in love with the Ford Everest, and the board just decided just to bring him the same car but this time, an upgrade of the version that he had at Dynamos,” Simba Bhora spokesperson Charles Nyatsine told Soccer24.

“It was an agreement between the coach and the board that we bring that car, though being an upgrade of what he had at Dynamos,” Nyatsine added.

Simba kick start their debut Premiership campaign when they host defending champions FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

