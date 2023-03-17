UEFA Champions League QF, SF draws confirmed

UEFA has conducted the draws for the Champions League quarterfinals, semi finals and the final.

The draw for the final determines the ‘home’ side for administrative reasons.

The quarterfinals first legs take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, with the returns scheduled for 18 and 19 April. The semi-finals will be on 9/10 and 16/17 May with the final on Saturday 10 June.

The final will be held at Atatürk Olympic Stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

Here is the full draw:

Quarterfinals:

QF1 – Real Madrid (ESP) vs Chelsea (ENG)

QF2 – Inter Milan (ITA) vs Benfica (POR)

QF3 – Man City (ENG) vs Bayern (GER)

QF4 – AC Milan (ITA) vs Napoli (ITA)

Semifinals:

SF1 – QF4. Winner vs QF2. Winner

SF2 – QF1. Winner vs QF3. Winner

Final

SF2 vs SF1