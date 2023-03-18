FC Platinum start title defence with victory as Dynamos edge Hwange in Bulawayo

Dynamos kicked off their 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season with 1-0 victory over Hwange FC.

Tinashe Makanda came on from the bench to grab the winner for the Glamour Boys in the second half.

The forward connected another Dembare substitute Denver Mukamba’s ball in the 70th minute.

The goal came just moments after captain Frank Makarati thought he had scored but his effort was ruled out for an offside.

Tendai Matindife and Eli Ilunga also came close to find the net but were denied by the woodwork with the latter hitting bar twice in either half.

Hwange, on the other end, never maintained their momentum and found themselves on the back foot several times.

The hosts had their keeper, Nedrick Mudeya, to thank after making a couple of saves that kept the scoreline at 1-0.

In Harare, FC Platinum came from behind to beat PSL newcomers Simba Bhora 2-1.

Juan Mutudza netted a late brace for the champions to cancel out Ronald Chitiyo’s strike scored eight minutes into the second half.

Chitiyo’s effort became the first goal of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season.

At Mandava, Chicken Inn midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu received the first red card of the new campaign following his second booking in the second half of the goalless draw against league debutants Sheasham.

The game between Bulawayo Chiefs and Ngezi Platinum ended in a 1-1 draw, with Nkosilathi Ncube scoring for Amakhosi Amahle, while Madamburo restored parity through Qadr Amini’s second half freekick.

Results:

Hwange 0-1 Dynamos

Simba Bhora 1-2 FC Platinum

Sheasham 0-0 Chicken Inn

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Ngezi Platinum