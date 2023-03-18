Kaizer Chiefs beat Maritzburg United in 5-goal thriller

Kaizer Chiefs won their fourth game in succession, after beating Maritzburg United 3-2 in a DStv Premiership match played at the Harry Gwala Stadium today.

The Soweto giants have been inconsistent this season but a run of three wins in all competitions had eased the pressure off coach Authur Zwane.

It took only five minutes for the Glamour Boys to get in front, when Ashley Du Preez found stand-in captain Keegan Dolly, who saw Maritzburg goalkeeper off his line and slot home the opener.

Amakhosi doubled their lead five minutes later when Cristian Saile’s brilliant effort from outside the box found the bottom corner, for his first league goal in the gold and black strip.

Maritzburg United pulled one back in the 20th minute through Rafiq De Goede, who headed home a corner kick.

The Team of Choice restored parity four minutes before the half time break when Amadou Soukouna’s brilliant free kick found the top corner, giving Brandon Peterson, in goal for Chiefs, no chance.

Zwane’s charges were presented with a golden chance to reclaim their lead in the 71st minute when Du Preez was brought down in the Maritzburg box and the referee pointed to the penalty spot.

Yusuf Maart converted from 12 yards to make it 3-2 to the Glamour Boys.

Dolly had the chance to extend Chiefs’ advantage 10 minutes later but his shot went wide.

Maritzburg never gave up hopes of the equalizer and almost did so with a minute of regulation time left but Zitha Kwinika did well to stop a promising attack.

The Team of Choice’s chances of finding the leveler were brightened by the referee’s decision to add seven minutes of time added on but they failed to get it and Chiefs emerged victorious.

