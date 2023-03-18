Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 1 – Saturday

Follow our live coverage of Saturday action of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 1.

Fulltime:

Hwange 0-1 Dynamos

– Fulltime.

85′ Dynamos Sub: Makunike replaces Matindife.

78′ Hwange Sub: Nasama, Makopa replace Ngoma, Chivasa.

74′ Big Chance!!! Ilunga gets the soace and strikes but he hits the woodwork.

70′ Goal!!! Makanda links up with Mukamba to open the scoring for Dynamos.

67′ Dynamos Sub Makanda replaces Paga.

65′ Dynamos Sub: Mukamba replaces Musiyiwa.

60′ Hwange Sub: Gwitima replaces Sithole.

56′ Makarati scores but the goal is disallowed for an offside.

46′ Second half resumes.

– Halftime.

44′ The woodwork denies Dynamos again, Ilunga nreaks free and shoots at goal from arange. Madeya gets a slight touch and the ball hits the bar.

40′ Yellow Card to Paga (Dynamos).

36′ Big Chance!!! Matindife gets the space again and shoots at goal but his effort hits upright. That was close.

34′ Makarati connects the corner but his effort goes over for a goal kick.

33′ Matindife gets the space amd shoots at goal but Madeya is up to the task amd punches the ball away before a rebound is deflected for a corner kick.

30′ Still no goals after the half hour but Dynamos have the edge.

25′ Ilunga tries from a range but Madeya punches it away. Paga tries to mop in the rebound, his effort goes off target.

19′ Corner kick to Dynamos, cleared.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour mark.

11′ Free kick to Dynamos in opponent’s half. Ilunga behind it but Hwange clear their lines and the ball goes for a throw in.

11′ Yellow to Goredema (Hwange).

7′ Dynamos on the build-up and Musiyiwa is at the end of it. He shoots at goal but Madeya collects. First attempt on target of the game.

5′ Slow start to the game but with an even balanced play in the midfield. No meaningful chances created so far.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Hwange XI: Madeya, Shiyandindi, Gumpo, Zulu, Mlotshwa, Goredema, Sithole, Ngoma, Nkomo, Gadzikwa, Chivasa.

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Jalai, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, Makarati, D. Mudadi, Musiyiwa, T. Mudadi, Matindife, Paga, Ilunga.

Simba Bhora 1-2 FC Platinum

90′ Goal!!! Mutudza gets his brace for FCP.

88′ Goal!!! Mutudza scores for FCP tto level the terms.

52′ Goal!!! Chitiyo puts Simba Bhora ahead.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Simba XI: Chinani, Murera, Maneji, Tafa, Jaure, Moyo, Chipunza, Chitiyo, Chawapiwa, Nyanhi, Onifade.

FCP XI: Magalane, Mbweti, Mhlanga, Ngwenya, Mangiza, Magaya, Mutuza, Banda, Mutimbanyoka, Selemani, Ngwenya.

Sheasham 0-0 Chicken Inn

72′ Red Card to Kutinyu.

Sheasham XI: Chirava, Dirau, Chikwenhere, Macheka, Useni, Jani, Mangesi, Makurumidze, Mpinduki, Chidhobha, Masveure.

Chicken Inn XI: Bernard, Chinda, Ndlovu, Jaricha, Bhebhe, Khumalo, Dzingai, Kutinyu, Muza, Hwata, Mutangamiri.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Ngezi Platinum

75′ Goal!!! Ngezi restore parity from a free kick through Qadr Amini.

58′ Goal!!! Nkosilathi Ncube puts Chiefs ahead.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Chiefs XI: Ali, Nyahunzwi, Msebe, Chirinda, Nkolo, Ncube, Shoko, Phiri, Jesi, Moyo, Matare.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Mavhurume, Moyo, Madhake, Madhananga, Musariranwa, Mukumbe, Makumbe, Gaki, Mandinyenya, Amini.