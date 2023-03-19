Antonio Conte hits out at “selfish” Spurs players, club owners

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has hit out at his “selfish players” following the team’s performance in against Southampton in the EPL on Saturday.

Spurs throw away two-goal lead to the bottom-placed Saints to settle for a 3-3 draw.

The visitors surrendered the advantage after conceding two late goals.

The result extended Tottenham’s winless run on the road to five matches.

Speaking after the match, Conte said: “We are 11 players that go into the pitch. I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart (in),” he said.

“Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.”

Conte also criticised the club owners – Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy – for failing to bring a change during their reign.

The gaffer added: “It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why?

“The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.”

Meanwhile, Conte’s Spurs contract expires this summer and there is a growing belief he will depart before the end of the season.