Chitiyo’s emotional return to the Premier Soccer League

When Ronaldo Chitiyo left CAPS United for Simba Bhora, who were still in Division One then, his return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) was a question of when, not a matter of if.

Considering his quality, the diminutive midfielder would probably have signed for another team in the PSL had Simba not earned promotion to the country’s top-flight.

But the Shamva-based side got promoted and Chitiyo is back, in green and white, but with a different dynasty

But 15 days before his return to the league which catapulted him to stardom, the former Warriors star lost his parents on the same day — on March 2.

It was a huge setback for the former Dynamos star.

When he thrust Simba ahead against defending champions FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, he celebrated holding a shirt which read “Rest in Peace Mom and Dad, 2 March.”

“I lost my mom and dad musi wa 2 March,” said Chitiyo after the game, which Simba went on to lose 1-2.

He says he wants to remember his late parents with a good season for Simba Bhora in their debut campaign in the PSL.

“My parents were key in my career. I’m going to work hard to remember them with a good season in the PSL,” remarked Chitiyo.

Picture credit: Knowledge Chingwecha

