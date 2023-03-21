Tottenham chiefs make decision on Antonio Conte future

Tottenham chiefs have reportedly decided to sack coach Antonio Conte following his open criticism on Saturday.

Conte slammed the club owners – Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy – for failing to bring a change during their reign.

The Italian gaffer told a press conference after his side’s 3-3 draw against Southampton: “It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why?

“The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.”

And now, according to TalkSPORT website, the majority of the Spurs hierarchy feel Conte’s position as manager is now untenable and will have to leave the club this week.

The gaffer is already very unpopular with a number of senior players, and it is understood he has now completely lost the dressing room.

Ryan Mason is expected to be placed in temporary charge of Spurs until the end of the season once Conte’s dismissal has been agreed and announced.