Kapini advises local players and coaches to join wagon of change

Warriors legend Tapuwa Kapini has advised local players and coaches to challenge the authorities and end Zimbabwe’s international football isolation.

The country has been under a FIFA international ban due to ‘third party interference’ after the SRC suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board.

The Gerald Mlotshwa-led SRC wielded the axe on the Kamambo-led adminstration for several violations, chief among them failure to account for public funds.

Since the ban was ratified by FIFA congress in March last year, Zimbabwe has missed several international tournaments that include the 2023 Afcon Qualifiers.

Following the announcement by the Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association to hold a public demonstration at the SRC offices on 6 April, Kapini feels local players and coaches should also join the protest.

He commented on the announcement on Twitter: “Even the players and the coaches must join we need to be back where we belong.”

Even the players and the coaches must join we need to be back where we belong — tapuwa campos kapini🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼 (@tkapini7) March 22, 2023