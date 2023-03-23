Agent tells Kuda Mahachi to go to church more often

Player agent Gibson Mahachi has advised Kudakwashe Mahachi to develop new habits that could help him to remain focused, while he finds a new club.

Kudakwashe has been without a club since his release at SuperSport United at the end of last season.

The release came after the 29-year-old was accused of attempting to murder his son but the cour acquitted him after the State failed to prove the essential elements of the case, while the evidence given by witnesses was declared disjointed and contradictory.

The player had hoped to find a new club in the January transfer window but failed to secure a deal.

With no offers tabled at the moment, Gibson has revealed what he advised his client to do to deal with the frustration and boredom of not playing.

“For now, we can only wait. I’m not yet in a position to confirm anything. There’s nothing but I have told him to develop new habits,” the agent told FarPost.co.za.

“Going to church frequently and gym interactions will help him get rid of the boredom.

“Reading books and keeping his mind active will also go a long way in helping him stay grounded. Above all, relentlessly training himself is a must.

“I talk to him often, because his state of mind is so important at this point, that he is waiting for his return to full-time playing.”