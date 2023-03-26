Black Rhinos coach cries foul after loss to Highlanders

Black Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix’’ Mtizwa has cried foul following the referee’s decision in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 game against Highlanders on Saturday.

Rhinos were denied a goal later in the first half after the referee ruled it for an offside.

Speaking on the incident after the match, Mutizwa slammed the referee for disallowing the goal.

The coach told the media: “We scored first but we still wonder why the referee disallowed that goal because we thought our player did beat that defender in the goal line.

“But the referee decided to disallow our goal, we know the referee’s decision is final but we are worried about such a decision.”

After the disallowed goal, Highlanders went on to score the winner in the second half through McKinnon Mushowe.

The result handed the visitors their first victory of the season, while Rhinos suffered their first defeat.