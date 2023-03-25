Disappointed Ndiraya bemoans ‘casual defending’ in Simba Bhora’s loss to Chicken Inn

Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya believes his charges should have defended better in their 0-1 loss to Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium today.

Shepherd Mlanga’s solitary second half goal subjected Simba Bhora to their second consecutive loss, after last week’s 1-2 defeat to defending champions FC Platinum.

Speaking after the game, Ndiraya bemoaned defensive mistakes from his troops, something he was disappointed with.

“Today, just like what happend last week, we conceded from a set piece, a direct ball coming from the wings, I thought we defended poorly there and it’s something which I’m very much disappointed about,” said Ndiraya.

“I’m so disappointed that we failed to defend a free kick which we had time to organise. Of course we had a player who was injured, Valentine (Musarurwa) was injured and he had to go out, but we were supposed to organise ourselves.

“I thought we did, but it’s the commitment towards clearing that ball away. We defended cassualy if you ask me, whoever attacked that ball did it casually and Chicken Inn got their goal,” he added.

Simba host Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium next week.

More Soccer24 News