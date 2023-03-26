Dynamos maintain perfect start as Hwange pick first victory

Dynamos continued their perfect start in the new season after a convincing 4-0 victory over newcomers Sheasham in a Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 fixture played on Sunday.

The result put the Glamour Boys on the top of the table courtesy of a superior goal difference.

The hosts surged ahead through Zivanai Chikwenhere’s own goal after he deflected Frank Makarati’s ball.

Dembare continued to dominate the early pace, and they doubled their lead in the 33rd minute through another Chikwenhere’s own goal.

Makarati added another one four minutes later from the spot following a foul on Tendayi Matindife inside the box. The goal took away the visitors’ confidence as they never showed any signs of recovering before the break.

The second half had a slow start, with the Construction Boys later pushing the game to the home team towards the hour. However, they never brought any threatening opportunities.

Instead, Dynamos added another one through Emmanuel Paga’e effort in the 84th minute.

The late strike killed the contest as the Glamour Boys grabbed the victory.

Elsewhere, Brighton Makopa and Simon Sithole handed Hwange their first victory, beating Yadah 2-1.

Manica Diamonds and Triangle United played to a goalless draw in the other Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 2 fixture on Sunday.

Results:

Dynamos 4-0 Sheasham

Yadah 1-2 Hwange

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Triangle United