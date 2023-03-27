Antonio Conte breaks silence after Spurs exit

Antonio Conte has broken his silence following his exit at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Conte was sacked by the club after falling out with club’s hierarchy.

The gaffer openly criticised the club owners – Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy – for failing to bring a change during their reign.

Following his exit, the Italian has thanked Spurs and their supporters.

He posted on Instagram , alongside a picture of him clapping supporters during his time at the club: “Football is passion. I would like to deeply thank everyone at SPURS who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach.

“A special thought to the Fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it’s been unforgettable to hear them singing my name. Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future.”

Meanwhile, Cristian Stellini has been placed in temporary charge of Spurs until the end of the season.