Pfumbidzai on the move, signs pre-contract with SA top-flight club

Ronald Pfumbidzai will join DStv Premiership side SuperSport United after signing a pre-contract agreement with the Pretoria-based club.

According to IDiski Times website, the Pfumbidzai will leave Chippa United at the end of the season. He will sign a three-year deal when his contract at the Chilli Boys expires in June.

The left-back is expected to fill the hole left by the imminent exit of Thatayaone Ditlhokwe to Kaizer Chiefs.

Once Pfumbidzai completes the deal, he is expected to join Onismor Bhasera as another Zimbabwean player at SuperSport United.

This would also be his third team in South Africa following his stints at Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United.