Barcelona VP confirms talks to re-sign Lionel Messi

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste has confirmed that the club is holding talks with Lionel Messi over his potential return to Camp Nou.

The Argentine superstar left the Catalans in 2021 as a free agent after talks to renew his contract failed.

He signed a two-year deal with French giants PSG expires on June 30.

Yuste has now confirmed that there have been contacts between Barca and Messi’s camp, while adding that a return in the summer would please him a lot.

The club’s VP told a press conference on Friday: “I have the thorn in my side that Leo could not continue in our club. If we are talking about La Masia and grassroots football, we are talking about Messi.

“Of course I would love for him to come back, for what it could represent at a sporting, social and economic level. We are in contact with them, yes.”

Barcelona will have to balance their financial books first before they can re-sign Lionel Messi.

The La Liga giants are banned from entering the transfer market in the next window unless they raise £178million from selling current players.