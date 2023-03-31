Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat could play football again this season after he started light training.

The 32-year-old had surgery in late January to treat a groin problem. He suffered the injury prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

Billiat made a slight progress in his recovery in January, but aggravated the injury.

Chiefs physiotherapist David Milner later confirmed that the player’s season was over.

However, the Zimbabwean could return to action before the season ends.

The player was spotted undergoing light individual training on Thursday, as reported by KickOff.com.

Kaizer Chiefs' warm-up before a training session in preparation for a clash with Stelies on Saturday. Khama Billiat with some light training – a return looks close.

Meanwhile, Billiat’s contract with Chiefs is set to expire in June.

There haven’t been any talk suggesting the parties are engaged in contract negotiations.

And there is a belief that the former Warriors international is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.