Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 3 action on Sunday.

Latest:

Highlanders 2-0 FC Platinum

34′ Goal!!! Peter Muduhwa doubles the lead for Highlanders.

27′ Goal!!! Ngala puts Highlanders ahead.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour.

11′ Free kick to Highlanders on the edge of the box. Faira takes it but sends his effort over.

11′ Yellow Card to M. Ngwenya (FCP).

5′ Both sides yet to create meaningful chances.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Muduhwa, Mbeba, Faira, Ndlovu, Mukuli, Ncube, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, Mushore, Ngala.

FCP XI: Magalane, Mbweti, Mhlanga, M. Ngwenya, Mangiza, Magaya, Mutudza, Banda,Mutimbanyoka, Musona, T. Ngwenya.

CAPS United 0-0 Kariba

Hwange 0-0 Greenfuel

Triangle United 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars