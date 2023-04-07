Shamva devoid of Premiership football: Simba Bhora fans in mining town dejected

There was a buzz in the mining town of Shamva over Simba Bhora’s promotion to the Premeir Soccer League (PSL).

The ambitious club, owned by and named after mining mogul Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro, won the Northern Region Division One last year to earn promotion to the country’s top-flight.

The general consensus in Shamva, was that Premiership football had finally reached the nickel rich town.

Simba fans in Shamva dreamt of experiencing of every minute of the team’s home games but it hasn’t been the case, four games into the seaon.

Wadzanai Stadium, the facility used by Simba since Division 2, was flagged down to allow renovations to complete.

The development has forced the club’s executive, which intends to transform Wadzanai into to 10-000 seater morden facility, to temporarily adopt the National Sports Stadium as the Premiership debutants’ home ground.

The Simba fans in Shamva, though appreciative of the efforts by the Ndoro-led executive to complete renovations at Wadzanai as soon as possible, are hurt by the fact that home games are being played in Harare.

“We love our team so much, we were so excited about the prospect of watching every game in the PSL here in Shamva. We know our president (Ndoro) has invested a lot in the renovations and we are grateful, but we are still hurt that home games are being played in the capital,” said Snancia Chirombe, a Simba Bhora fan.

Another Simba fan based in Shamva, Clive Tukuta, urged fellow supporters to be patient as eventually, they will watch the team at Wadzanai.

“Of course, we would have loved to host FC Platinum and Dynamos here in Shamva, but it wasn’t to be. The reasons are beyond even the club leadership’s control but they are doing all they can. It hurts to not see our team here in Shamva, but we shall one day,” Tukuta said.

Simba Bhora spokesperson Charles Nyatsine admits the fans’ feelings are justified.

“To be honest the fans felt betrayed that the games are still by now being played in Hre and their main worry is the precedence set by Mushowani last time,” Nyatsine told Soccer24.

“The fans were sure that if all the three teams we have played with so far had played in Wadzanai Stadium, there were high chances that we could have collected maximum points,” he added.

Nyatsine is optimistic that the fans will get their wish by mid-season.

“We are still optimistic that by mid season we will be playing at home to at least bring a smile of the faces of our fans again,” said Nyatsine.

“It’s a bit tricky, we failed to meet our target but I’m sure anytime soon we will complete because the main huddle which was the terraces, is complete now. What’s left are just a few touch ups on the pitch itself and ceiling in the changing rooms,” he added.

Simba, who collected their first three points of the season yesterday with a 1-0 win over Yadah thanks to Alexander Mandinyenya’s solitary first half strike, host Premiership returnees Hwange at the National Sports Stadium next Friday.

