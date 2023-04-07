Bournemouth to receive a fee even if Jordan Zemura joins new club on free transfer

Bournemouth will be entitled a fee even if Jordan Zemura joins a new club on a free transfer.

Zemura’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and talks to renew the deal have stalled.

The situation has seen him dropped from the squad in the Cherries’ past three matches after failing to respond to the offer of a new deal.

The decision to be excluded from the team was made by the club’s hierarchy.

The Warriors international is reportedly not happy with the offers the EPL side is tabling, hence the delay in reaching an agreement.

Having joined Bournemouth as an academy player in 2019 and later promoted to the senior team, Zemura’s departure would see the club eligible for a compensation fee.

The amount will depend on whether he joined a domestic club or moved abroad.

The 23-year-old has already held talks with overseas clubs.

It’s believed that German and French clubs are in the race to sign him, while EPL sides West Ham United, Newcastle, Leeds and Aston Villa are also interested.