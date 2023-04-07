Supersport United join race to sign Zimbabwean youngster

DStv Premiership side SuperSport United have reportedly joined the race to sign Zimbabwean youngster Daniel Msendami.

Msendami currently plays for Jwaneng Galaxy in the Botswana Premier League. He is a former Highlanders youth player and featured for Bosso90 until last year.

According to IDiski Times website, the Pretoria-based club are keeping tabs on the youngster.

DStv Premiership side Maritzburg United and National First Division club Black Leopards are also among those interested in the 22-year-old forward.

Msendami graduated from the Highlanders juniors, popularly known as Bosso90, in 2019 but didn’t get a spot in the senior squad.

He was sent to Galaxy on a loan-deal but he quickly impressed and the Botswana club signed him permanently.

The forward has scored eight goals and registered six assists in 18 games across all competitions this season.