Supersport United join race to sign Zimbabwean youngster

12:00 pm
by Soccer24

DStv Premiership side SuperSport United have reportedly joined the race to sign Zimbabwean youngster Daniel Msendami.

Msendami currently plays for Jwaneng Galaxy in the Botswana Premier League. He is a former Highlanders youth player and featured for Bosso90 until last year.

According to IDiski Times website, the Pretoria-based club are keeping tabs on the youngster.

DStv Premiership side Maritzburg United and National First Division club Black Leopards are also among those interested in the 22-year-old forward.

Msendami graduated from the Highlanders juniors, popularly known as Bosso90, in 2019 but didn’t get a spot in the senior squad.

He was sent to Galaxy on a loan-deal but he quickly impressed and the Botswana club signed him permanently.

The forward has scored eight goals and registered six assists in 18 games across all competitions this season.

 

