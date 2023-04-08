Marvelous Nakamba gets his first major individual honor at Luton Town

Marvelous Nakamba has been named Luton Town’s Player of the Month for March.

Nakamba featured in every single minute of the four games played during the period.

He posted impressive ratings as Luton maintained an undefeated run, winning three games and drew once.

A statement by the club reads: “Marvelous Nakamba has won the vote for the Diamond Player of the Month Award for March.

“The 29-year-old midfielder won our closest vote yet, beating defender Tom Lockyer by just two votes. The Aston Villa loanee picked up 36 per cent of the overall vote after playing every minute in March.

“The Zimbabwean international was instrumental for the Hatters, going without a defeat last month and not conceding a single goal from open play.

“From those Diamonds card holders that voted for Marvelous, Scott Clark was drawn from the hat to receive two seats in Hospitality and the opportunity to present the Trophy after Easter Monday’s game against Blackpool.

“We would again like to thank all Diamond Season Card holders that took the time to vote this month.”

This is his first major individual honor since arriving at Luton in January on a season-long loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa.

The last time won a similar award was in November 2021 when he was named Player of the Month at Villa.