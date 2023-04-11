South African giants keeping tabs on Wadi

DSTV Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly keeping tabs on Zimbabwean winger Ishmael Wadi.

The forward currently plays for JDR Stars in the South African National First Division.

According to Soccer Laduma, Chiefs have been monitoring the player since last year.

An unnamed source confided to the publication: “Chiefs want to sign Ishmael Wadi from JDR Stars. He is a very good winger with great experience.

“They have been monitoring him since last year and even followed him when he went to Afcon 2022 with the Zimbabwe national team.

“I think his progress since joining Stars is what has impressed Chiefs scouts who have been watching him in most of his games. Now it’s all up to the two parties to agree on the move.”

The publication adds that Chiefs could acquire Wadi on a free at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old joined JDR Stars from Castle Lager Premiership side CAPS United in 2021 on a two-year deal which expires on 30 June this year.